KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Pellissippi Community College will be hosting a Pellissippi Strong Luncheon on Wednesday, April 19th. The event will include an engaging keynote by the Great Smoky Mountains National Park Superintendent Cassius Cash.

The event will also include a celebration of Pellissippi’s annual alumni awards, hosted by WATE-TV’s Good Morning Tennessee, Tearsa Smith!

People attending will help support Pellissippi State students. All proceeds benefit the Greatest Need Fund, a flexible fund to best support the ongoing needs of the College, from direct student support to technology to classroom upgrades and everything in between. Currently, they are $4,000 away from their goal.

