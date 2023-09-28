CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Clinton High School is set to take on Anderson County High School this Rivalry Thursday, brought to you by Exterior Home Solutions. It’s a huge rivalry matchup, which is why the Dragons are putting on a pep rally in their lair ahead of the game.

Clinton High School has well over 1100 students, so it will be no challenge at all when it comes to getting everyone in school spirit and ready to cheer on their fellow Dragons.

The Mavericks will meet them on the field at 7pm on Thursday to see who will claim victory this season. To learn more about the matchup and to follow along the game with Mark Packer, visit his website.