KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Peppermint Palace awaits you, and it’s all the benefitting the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

Proceeds will be used to support the neurology program and expand its services to local families. There will be designer Christmas trees, holiday shopping opportunities, a raffle tree with lots of prizes, a Gingerbread village, a Carousel, a free family photo opportunity, kids crafts, entertainment and so much more to enjoy!

Event Dates & Hours of Operation:

• Wednesday, Nov. 22, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

• Thursday, Nov. 23 (Thanksgiving), 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

• Friday, Nov. 24, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

• Saturday, Nov. 25, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

• Sunday, Nov. 26, noon – 6 p.m.

Ticket Prices:

• Adults: $10

• Children: $5

• Children 3 and under: FREE

• Fantasy 4-pack (Online ONLY): $25

To learn more, just visit their website.