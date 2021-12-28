KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – We are wandering the Peppermint Trail and make a stop in Blackhorse Pub & Brewery – Knoxville to lift our spirits.

At Blackhorse Pub & Brewery – Knoxville they offer specialty cocktails and a large selection of beer throughout the year. But come the holiday season Blackhorse goes the extra mile offering a variety of seasonal drinks that will delight and get you in a festive mood. From the Mistletoe Mule to the Toffee Apple Martini there is sure to be something for everyone at Blackhorse Pub & Brewery.

