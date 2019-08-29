Perfect game day snacks with Dale’s Seasoning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Whether you are tailgating at Neyland, or keeping cool in the comfort of your home, football is about more than Xs and Os – it’s also about the food! Game day snacks are most certainly part of the experience no matter your location.

We are sharing a couple of snacks featuring Dale’s Seasoning that are easy to make ahead, and completely portable for wherever your game day viewing takes you.

Dale’s Snack Mix

Ingredients:

3 cups corn cereal

3 cups rice cereal

3 cups wheat cereal

2 cups pretzels

2 cups shoestring potatoes

1 cup mixed nuts

6 Tbsp butter, melted

¼ cup Dale’s Seasoning

¼ cup hot sauce



Directions:

Preheat oven to 250°.

Mix together cereal, pretzels, potatoes, and nuts in large bowl. Use the hugest bowl you can find, and even better if it has a lid!

Combine melted butter, Dale’s, and hot sauce and stir to incorporate. Pour butter mixture evenly over the snack mix. Cover bowl and shake to fully combine. Use a large plastic bag for shaking if needed.

Pour out party mix on large sheet tray. Bake at 250° for an hour, stirring every 15 minutes.

Dale’s Beer Cheese Spread

Ingredients:

½ lb sharp cheddar cheese, cubed

½ lb monterray jack cheese, cubed

1 clove garlic, grated or minced finely

1 Tbsp Dale’s Seasoning

¼ cup hot sauce

½ cup lager



Directions:

Place half inch cubes of both cheese in food processor, also add grated garlic. Pulse until finely chopped.

Add in Dale’s and hot sauce. Pulse until fully combined.While food processor is running, stream in beer. Consistency will be hummus-like once all liquid is added.

Serve with chips or veggies for dipping, or spread on baguette rounds.