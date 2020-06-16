Breaking News
Kroger: 1 member from Pigeon Forge store has passed following previous COVID-19 diagnosis
Live Now
Get the latest on our 6 p.m. newscast

Perfect pies for pops and proceeds for a local need

Living East Tennessee
Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dale Mackey, founder of Dale’s Fried Pies, is serving up a Southern delicacy this Father’s Day.

Mackey’s pies can be purchased online, for a special Father’s Day “Contactless Pie Pop Up Shop” at The Central Collective. These pies can be paired with other local goodies in East Tennessee, such as a cold brew from Refill Coffee Cart, a “family jewels” plant from Sevier Blumen, or a seasonal Sevier Blumen bouquet.

Place an order online by June 18 and pick up on Father’s Day 2020, June 21, at The Central Collective between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

All proceeds from this Father’s Day bundle will be donated to the Shora Foundation, as Dale desires to pour into the East Tennessee community by sharing love through a language everyone speaks: food.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch and Win


Book a Segment

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

Trending Stories

Fill out my online form.