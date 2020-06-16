Perfect pies for pops and proceeds for a local need

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dale Mackey, founder of Dale’s Fried Pies, is serving up a Southern delicacy this Father’s Day.

Mackey’s pies can be purchased online, for a special Father’s Day “Contactless Pie Pop Up Shop” at The Central Collective. These pies can be paired with other local goodies in East Tennessee, such as a cold brew from Refill Coffee Cart, a “family jewels” plant from Sevier Blumen, or a seasonal Sevier Blumen bouquet.



Place an order online by June 18 and pick up on Father’s Day 2020, June 21, at The Central Collective between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

All proceeds from this Father’s Day bundle will be donated to the Shora Foundation, as Dale desires to pour into the East Tennessee community by sharing love through a language everyone speaks: food.