LENIOR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) — A chance in diet and lifestyle can prevent this condition.

According to the National Library of Medicine, approximately 10 percent of American’s have been diagnosed with Peripheral arterial disease.

This condition affects the arms and legs when narrowed arteries prevent blood flow throughout the body. Symptoms range from leg and arm pain, numbing, and cramping.

Those 40 years of age or older are more susceptible to Peripheral artery disease, however, there are ways to lessen that chance with better diet and lifestyle habits. The CDC recommends physical activity to actually prevent the chance of this disease. If you have already been diagnosed, they also recommend to continue staying active. “If you have PAD, participating in supervised exercise training programs can improve and prolong your ability to walk longer distances.”

Other preventions include reducing the use of tobacco and managing cholesterol levels.

If you are experiencing these symptoms, Apex Vascular offers treatment and assessment.

Vascular surgeon, Dr. Christopher Pollock, says he sees this condition often. “Peripheral Artery Disease is an under-diagnosed, undertreated, and largely an unknown disease to most Americans,” says Dr. Polluck. “Even though it is much more prevalent and twice as deadly as diseases such as cancer, 1 in 20 Americans over 50 are affected.”

Dr. Pollock is a vascular surgeon specializing in the treatment of Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD), and has been treating Eastern Tennesseeans for the last 18 years and has just recently opened his own practice, Apex Vascular, to make quality vascular & vein care more accessible to everyone in order to avoid unnecessary amputations.

Apex Vascular says an over 200,000 East Tennesseans are currently living with this disease, and statistically it is likely that 80% of these people don’t even know that they have it. Dr. Pollock offers minimally invasive, outpatient procedures to treat PAD and other vascular conditions. He is an expert at treating PAD and has the highest revascularization rate in the region.

For more information, visit their website or give them a call at 865-562-3232.