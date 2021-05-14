Personal Best Racing kicks off Kids Triathlon series

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A goal of the team at Personal Best Racing has been to help the community find ways to stay active and engaged in running and multisport, but also help the kids in the community become or stay active and healthy by offering a kids triathlon series at two exciting venues.

Embarking on the kickoff to the 5th year of the KPL Zen Evo Kids Triathlon Series, PBR is excited that these events are USA Triathlon sanctioned for the kiddos, while still offering non-sanctioned events for the younger and more beginning triathletes.

Personal Best Racing is a local, woman owned event management company that is working on its 3rd year in business and its 3rd year partnering with Zen Evo Chocolate and Eddie’s Health Shoppe for events.

The kids series includes 4 kids triathlons beginning with The Gulf Park Kids Summer kickoff on May 15th, the Atomic Kids Triathlon on June 12th at the National Fitness Center in Oak Ridge, Gulf Park Fall race on August 14th, and the season finale back at NFC Oak Ridge for the Atomic Kids Fall Triathlon on September 25th!

For more information check out the webpage www.personalbestracing.com/kids-triathlons