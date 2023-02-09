KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sparkle with a new piece that means something special to you.

Kendra Scott caters to your jewelry and accessory needs for all occasions. Pick from their lines specifically made for gameday, holidays, and even bridal.

On Sunday, February 12 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. visit their Kendra Scott – Knoxville Vertex for a Galentine shopping event. Kendra Scott will be offering discounts and refreshments. Other local, women-owned businesses will be onsite to offer discounts and items to complete your fun day out including Brikel Boutqiue, Stickerbuzz, Oglewood Plant Shop, and more.

Their Valentine and Galentine Day collection has just dropped featuring the perfect pieces for the season of love.

One of their most popular year-round experiences is their Color Bar. Create the perfect piece for you or a loved one all by yourself. You can choose the metal, shape, size, and color of your Kendra Scott piece.

You can design anything from earrings, to necklaces, to bracelets. The Color Bar is also perfect to host a group party for birthdays, bachelorette, and baby showers. All groups receive 15 percent off their purchases.

Kendra Scott started her business with $500 and a dream. With the support of her mother and close friends, it has grown into a nationally recognized brand. Kendra Scott takes pride in making quality jewelry with natural gemstones at an affordable price.

The mission of Kendra Scott is not to just provide quality gems, they also take pride in giving back to the community.

“Giving back is really in our DNA at Kendra Scott,” says Knoxville Store Manager, Allie Richardson.

“Philanthropy is one of our three pillars. This past year, we raised $23K for nonprofits in the Knoxville community with KGB or Kendra Gives Back events. We want to give back even more this year, she adds.

If you are interested in scheduling an event or shopping in store, visit their website or call (865) 219-2433.