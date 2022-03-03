KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – This year’s Man Show can also bring you a man’s best friend.

The Humane Society of Tennessee Valley will be hanging out this Friday, March 4th and Saturday, March 5th at The Man Show.

Brought to you by WATE Six on Your Side, this event is the ultimate expo for men and the people who love them. From food to fitness there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

This year, adoptable cats and dogs will be hanging out, looking for their potential future home at the Chilhowee Park and Expo Center.

For more information on the types of adoptable pets or to get involved, visit the Humane Society of Tennessee Valley’s website.