KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Cuddle up with this purr-making-machine.

June is National Adopt a Cat Month and the Humane Society of Tennessee Valley have many to choose from. April, is just one of almost 20 kittens they currently have up for adoption.

The Humane Society of Tennessee Valley says they are in kitten season. They have been getting an influx of inquires to hold more kittens than they have space for.

This Saturday, June 18 the PetSmart in Oak Ridge will have many kittens onsite that are up for adoption. Stop by from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. to fall in love with your next furry feline.

For more information on upcoming events and to get involved with the Humane Society of Tennessee Valley, visit their website.