KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – You cannot hide from these puppy dog eyes.

Balto is about 4 months old and is excepted to become a big dog. If you are looking to rescue an animal who can stay active with you all day and wind down with you in the evening, he is for you.

Victoria Smith, Foster Coordinator with the Humane Society of Tennessee Valley, is ready to help you find the perfect fit even if you are not ready to make a full-time commitment. Fostering is a huge component for the shelter and quality of life for each animal. Providing comfort, care, and a temporary home can be just what these animals need.

For more information on how to get involved with the Humane Society of Tennessee Valley, visit their website.