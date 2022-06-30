KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – This ‘wild’ feline is ready to play with you.

The Humane Society of Tennessee Valley is needing your help to give their residents good homes.

Bandit is 10 weeks old and already lives up to his name. If you are looking for a cat to run you wild during the day and wind down with you at night, he is for you. Bandit is just one of many animals looking to find their forever home.

Cera Smith, with HSTV, stopped in to make sure we are informed on animal safety precautions this holiday season. The 4th of July is only a few days away and while fireworks might be fun for us, they are unsettling to animals. Smith offers some helpful tips to ensure your pet is comfortable and not easily spooked. She recommends keeping your animals inside a safe space. She highly suggests having the TV or some form of sound around to drown out the loud blasts.

For more information on the Humane Society of Tennessee Valley, visit their website.