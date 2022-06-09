KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – This pup is calling your name.

Our good friends at the Humane Society of Tennessee Valley stopped in with a furry friend looking for their forever family.

Clover is just 3 months old and exerts all the puppy qualities you love. He is ready for his forever home and cannot wait to explore East Tennessee with you.

June is National Adopt a Shelter Cat Month and HSTV has many cats and kittens to choose from. If you are looking for a furry friend who is low maintenance, adopting a cat is the way to go. As self-sufficient animals they can cater to most of their own needs. However, despite many opinions, cats love their owners and enjoy finding a companion in you just as much as dogs.

For more information and to find your perfect feline today, visit their website.