KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – For the first time, our pet of the week is coming back for the second week in a row.

Edgar Allen Poe is in dire need of a good home. This one year old kitten is a perfect addition to a family with children or other pets.

Currently, he is the last kitten needing a home at the Humane Society of Tennessee Valley.

What better time to get a black cat before Halloween?

HSTV is excited and gearing up for their largest fundraising event, Bark in the Park. From local vendors, food, crafters, and more this is an exciting event that is made for animal’s and the ones that love the best.

For more information on Bark in the Park and Edgar Allen Poe, visit their website.