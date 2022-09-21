KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Bring a new, black cat in the house just in time for Halloween.

The Humane Society of Tennessee Valley stopped by with our ‘Pet of the Week.’

One year old, Edgar Allen Poe, makes the perfect newest addition to your home with his unique name, timid attitude, and playful energy.

It is also time for the annual Bark in the Park event put on by the Humane Society of Tennessee Valley. On Sunday, October 16 grab your furry friend and head to World’s Fair Park for an event like no other. This event HSTV’s largest fundraising event that will go back and support their mission. Many vendors from the Market Square Farmer’s Market will be onsite to offer food and crafts.

Visit their event page for a full schedule list, sponsorship opportunities, and more.