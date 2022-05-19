KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Introducing a 12-week old who is ready to go to a perfect home.

The Humane Society of Tennessee Valley provides a great place for many animals to stay as they wait to become a permanent member of a good home.

Everlea and her sister are both up for adoption and can be described as “low maintenance.”

These kitties came out of the foster program as they were being nourished and taken care of through their earliest moments.

For more information and to meet Everlea for yourself, visit their website or give them a call at (865) 573-9675.