KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking for a four-legged friend, he is looking for you too.

The Humane Society of Tennessee Valley brought in one of their longterm residents, Forrest. He is a lovable dog that is ready to become a part of your family. Cera Smith, with HSTV, says Forrest’s perfect owners are ones who are able to dedicate time to him.

Currently, shelters all across East Tennessee are experiencing over crowding and are asking for anyone to help alleviate this epidemic. One of the biggest ways to help is by fostering. This option allows you to choose what animal you would like to take in as well as the duration of time. It gives these animals a better quality of life and helps shelters operate more smooth.

For more information on the Humane Society of Tennessee Valley, visit their website.