KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Get ready to love on this four-legged friend.

Heidi is anxiously waiting to find her forever home at the Humane Society pf Tennessee Valley. She is about 1 and a half years old, and is ready to show you some puppy love.

Heidi is a part of their Foster to Adopt program. She is still under medical advisement and is in need of a second Femoral Head Ostectomy (FHO) surgery. You are able to foster her until she is officially done with her surgery and cleared for good health. Visit the Humane Society of Tennessee Valley’s website to learn more about this condition.

Cera Smith, with HSTV, is excited to finally share all the plans for Bark in the Park. This event is the shelter’s largest annual fundraiser that brings out many animals and the ones who love them most.

Click here to learn more about the event and get frequent updates on how to support HSTV.