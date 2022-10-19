KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Dog love is just around the corner.

The Humane Society of Tennessee Valley stopped in to showcase their pet of the week.

The 37th Annual Bark in the Park happened over the weekend and many and their furry friends came out for all the fun. The day featured activities including obstacle courses, pumpkin decorating, face-painting, and even a costume contest for humans and animals.

Cera Smith, with the Humane Society of Tennessee Valley, says this event would not have been successful and possible without the help of their volunteers, vendors, and presenting sponsor, Pilot Company.

