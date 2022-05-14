KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A furry friend needs your help in finding a good home.

The Humane Society of Tennessee Valley stopped in with another pet of the week. Jasper is a couple months old and is now ready to take the world on by storm.

HSTV is approaching full capacity with many dogs and cats needing a good home to go to.

Currently, they are running low on items in their food pantry.

The pantry is a way for many pet owners, who are under difficult financial stressors, to still be able to feed their animals. Cera Smith, with the HSTV, says any food is greatly apricated and can be found at most grocery and pet stores. She says they are looking for the most generic brands such as Purina and Meow Mix.

For more information on Jasper and how you can adopt him, visit their website.