KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Meet a four-legged friend looking for their forever home.

The Humane Society of Tennessee is always looking for volunteers to lend a hand towards giving their waiting animals a good life. If you are not in the market for a full time commitment, adopting an animal is not the only option.

Currently, they are looking anyone who has time to foster their kittens. Foster times do vary depending on what the shelter is needing. Fostering can range from a couple weeks to just one weekend. This gives animals the ability to grow and get stronger to be adopted in the future.

In the next coming weeks we will be highlighting fireworks safety with your pets.

For more information on their foster program and other ways to get involved, visit their website.