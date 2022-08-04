KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It is time to meet our furry friend of the week.

The Humane Society of Tennessee Valley stopped in with their Pet of the Week. Luna is about a 1 year old border-collie mix with a lot of love to give.

Victoria Smith, volunteer and foster coordinator, says Luna doesn’t typically present well in her cage. She is meant to be an active dog and wants the same for her owner.

The month of August is a crucial time for shelters as it is coined National Clear the Shelter Month. Smith says there are many ways to help clear shelters and give animals a good life without having to make a full-time commitment. Fostering, volunteering around the shelter, and even taking dogs out on walks are all great ways to continue to give them a quality life.

The Humane Society of Tennessee Valley are always needing volunteers, and you can sign up now.