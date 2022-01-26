KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It is time to fall in love with another furry friend.

The Humane Society of Tennessee Valley has many opportunities for you to get involved. By adopting, volunteering, and fostering you can ensure their animals are safe, comfortable, and going to good homes.

3 year-old puppy, Amelia, is ready to meet her forever best friend. The Humane Society wants many to know that owning a pet is a full-time commitment. They want to ensure you have the time and means to support a new addition in your home.

For more information on how you can get involved, visit their website.