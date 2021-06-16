Knoxville, Tenn. (WATE) — The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley introduced us to an adorable kitten named Sinatra. Sinatra is a friendly and very snuggly kitten. He earned his musical name because every time the team at the Humane Society puts him back in his kennel he starts singing out.
Sinatra is available for adoption. Stop by the Humane Society to meet him.
Pet of the Week: Meet Sinatra
