Pet of the Week: Meet Sinatra

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - A major piece of downtown is closer to a major overhaul. Knox County Schools district officials will begin moving their offices to the east TVA tower in a few weeks, leaving the historic Andrew Johnson building sitting empty.

Developers have big plans for the space left behind and recent action by both city and Knox County leaders have made those plans more fiscally viable. City Council voted Tuesday night to approve a 12-year payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) for BNA Associates, LLC. County Commission voted to approve the PILOT in April. It basically freezes the property tax bill for the building based on its current value.