KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Puppy love is perfect with this little girl.

The Humane Society of Tennessee Valley stopped in with a special friend who is looking for their forever home.

Opera and her 7 other brothers and sisters are currently looking for their forever homes.

HSTV are finding ways to keep their animal food pantry full. The pantry serves as a way for anyone who might need a little extra help taking care of their animal.

On Saturday, May 28 head over to Food City on Bearden Hill. If you are unable to attend, they are currently accepting donations to be dropped off at their location off Kingston Pike.

For more information, visit their website.