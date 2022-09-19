KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – We have the perfect new addition to your family.

Our Pet of the Week with the Humane Society of Tennessee Valley stopped in and gave us some love. Rose is about 1 year old and makes the perfect pet for any household. She does well in car rides, around children, and on hikes.

Cera Smith, with HSTV, spoke about a great and beneficial way their animals find their forever homes. Their “Traveling Tails” program allows their animals to travel up north where shelters are more equipped to help them find their family. Cera says she has seen animals wait for a while in her shelter, but once sent to other states, they are adopted within a week.

She says this is a very beneficial option and is happy to have the ability to work with various shelters across the country.