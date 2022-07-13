KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – We found the perfect little guy for your family.

The Humane Society of Tennessee Valley stopped by with a new addition to their many residents. Seaweed is ready to go home to a loving family. He is just a couple months old and is already strong and feisty.

HSTV are always finding ways to interrogate you with their furry friends. Mark your calendar’s because Bark at the Park is coming up in just a few months. On Sunday, October 16 at World’s Fair Park. This event is a fun day for dogs and their owner’s. Come out to see wonderful exhibits, interactive demonstrations, activities, and pup treats. Your dog will thank you for the best day all presented by the Humane Society of Tennessee Valley.

For more information on put Pet of the Week and upcoming events, visit their website.