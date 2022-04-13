KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Looking for a new best friend?

The Humane Society of Tennessee Valley brought in their newest addition.

Only eleven weeks old, Shelby is full of personality, energy, and love.

The HSTV is gearing up for their annual event “Paws For a Cause” that will all go back to benefit the animals and their owners of East Tennessee. On Saturday, April 30 get ready to spend the day in Clinton at Carden Farms Dog Park where local vendors, food trucks, K9 demonstrations, and more will be taking place.

For more information on Shelby and how you can adopt her, visit their website or give them a call at (865) 573-9675.