KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – We found the cutest addition to your home.

The Humane Society of Tennessee Valley brought in eleven month old Sherman who is ready for his forever home.

He is the last puppy from his brothers and sisters, as well as being the last puppy up for adoption at the Humane Society. This little guy is a feisty one and truly lives up to the mischievous behavior a puppy has.

The Humane Society of Tennessee Valley is gearing up for their annual Paws for a Cause event. On Saturday, April 30 Caden Farms Dog Park will be hosting a fundraiser to benefit pets and the people who love them.

For more information on Sherman and their latest events, visit their website.