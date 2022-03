KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – It may be time for a new furry addition to your family.

The Humane Society of Tennessee Valley has been serving the East Tennessee community by providing loving homes to their residents, educating pet owners, and bringing together families.

Tater is 2 years old and has a rare, distinguishing feature. Her eyes are bi-colored which allows her to have one brown eye and one blue eye.

For more information on Tater and the HSTV, visit their website.