Young-Williams Animal Center invites you to the Furry Fall Festival

Nov 01, 2018

Updated: Nov 01, 2018 04:18 PM EDT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Young-Williams Animal Center invites the community to the Furry Fall Festival.

The family-fun event is an opportunity for animal lovers to learn more about pet-related resources around Knoxville. The event is free and will be held November 4, from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Young-Williams Animal Center. 

Adoption specials and discount coupons will also be available. There will be live music, food trucks, pet micro-chipping and microchip registration; rabies vaccinations by the Knox County Health Department ; information about the center’s adoption program; and a kid zone with face painting and crafts.

Representatives from local animal rescue organizations will be present, and some will have adoptable animals on site.

 

