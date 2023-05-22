KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The billion-dollar jewelry company puts philanthropy.

Kendra Scott got her start with 500 dollars and a dream. Her jewelry business has become one of the most nationally recognized brands, but her jewelry isn’t the only reason.

The now 49-year-old has touched the hearts of thousands through her commitment to giving back on both a local and national scale.

“Philanthropy is one of our three pillars at Kendra Scott. A big part of that is our Kendra Cares events,” says Knoxville Store Manager Allie Richardson.

Kendra Scott and the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital

Kendra Scott and East Tennessee Children’s Hospital are coming together for two days of giving. On Wednesday, May 24 the Knoxville Kendra Scott team will go to ETCH to allow patients, parents, and staff to create their very own Kendra Scott accessory. This event has a large impact on patients and families who might need a fun activity to take their minds off of their stay at ETCH.

On Thursday, May 25 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm you can visit their store located off Kingston Pike and be a part of their Kendra Gives Back initiative.

20 percent of sales for the event that evening will go back to ETCH. If you are unable to shop in-store, visit their website and check out using the code GIVEBACK-EEEXC during the event.

Kendra Cares is also ensuring they are putting mental health first in the month of May.

Their Mental Health Initiative Fund provides universal screening for inpatients, comprehensive health assessment tools, immediate patient needs/family support, developmentally appropriate activities, and more.

Other nationally recognized philanthropic efforts include Scott donating more than 50 million dollars to local, national, and international organizations since 2011.

For more information and to get involved, visit their website or call the Knoxville location at (865) 219-2433.