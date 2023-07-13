KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — You will soon see East Tennessee singer-songwriter and musical sensation, Emi Sunshine’s is collaborating with a local photographer on a new album cover. Emi Sunshine is a well-known musical sensation, who went viral as a child nearly a decade ago.

The country music singer is preparing for the release of her newest album, and the artist teamed up with Cherish Hope Photography for a photoshoot for her new album cover, which is set to release in August 2023.

Cherish Newman, owner of Cherish Hope Photography, says that Emi found her work on Facebook, loved her work, and reached out for the collaboration. Newman’s photography ranges from boudoir photography to branding sessions for businesses and music artists.

To learn more about Cherish Hope Photography, check out her website.