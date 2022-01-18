KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Photographer Tod Sheley has overcome life’s obstacles to pursue his craft on this week’s Maker Monday.

Tod Sheley has led an eventful life from musician to poet and found his calling when he picked up a camera and started to snap photos. Being partially blind and colorblind would have deterred many but not Tod, instead he has flourished while pursuing his passion. Having just received specialty glasses that allow him to see more colors, Tod’s unique perspective and approach to his compositions is a welcome approach in a saturated art form.

For more information on Tod’s photography visit the Tod Sheley Photography website.