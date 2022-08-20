GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Gatlinburg Skylift Park hosts “Pickin’ and Paintin'” a weekend long event that celebrates local artists and a music of the Smokies.

At Gatlinburg Skylift Park there is always so much to do from the ride up the mountain on the lift to the panoramic views of the Smokies from various locations including the famous suspension bridge. But this weekend Gatlinburg Skylift Park is giving the community a little something extra. The first part of the event focuses on visual artists bringing students from the local high school to the park to paint adirondack chairs that will be auctioned off to provide funds for art scholarships.

But it doesn’t stop there, concurrently the Gatlinburg Songwriter’s Festival will be taking place offering a variety of free concerts from musicians throughout the region celebrating the talent of East Tennessee. Although there are some ticketed shows such as Larry Gatlin, many of these shows are open to the public.

For more information visit the Gatlinburg Skylift Park website.