KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – There is a new site to see in Pigeon Forge that has something for all ages.

Beyond the Lens has been opened for 3 years now, and business is better than ever. Many come from all over to immerse themselves in many different exhibitions. The classify themselves as techno-tainment, a fusion of technology and entertainment coming together and creating a wild museum attraction.

With their very unique exterior to their wide variety of exhibits, Beyond The Lens turns heads.

This spring, they are unveiling their newest attraction, the FlyRide. This 4D ride allows you to soar at great heights throughout the world.

They are currently offering $10 admission to anyone living in the East Tennessee regions. They love to cater to tourists and travelers, while still continuing their appreciation for the people of East Tennessee.

For more information or tickets, visit their website.