KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Calling all fans of princesses, the color pink, and giving back to a good cause.

The Pink Princess Party will be on Saturday, March 4 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm at the Teen Board of Knoxville Center. Tickets are $10.

The event will feature many activities for all ages including cookie decorating, photo frame art, and even Elsa onsite for many pictures. Local and state Queen’s will be there to also crown all attendees with a tiara.

The event’s proceeds will go back to benefit the Love Kitchen and the work they do to serve the community with food and resources to those who need it most. Attendees are asked to bring a unused toothbrush and toothpaste to donate at the event.

Former Ms. Karns, Cheri Doane, is throwing this event in honor of her late mother who passed due to ovarian cancer at the age of 49.

“I am doing this in her honor and to celebrate the relationship between mothers and daughters, grandmothers, aunts and special friends,” Doane says.

“This is a great event to enjoy with your favorite girl and help others,” Doane adds.

For more information and celebrate all things girls, visit their website.