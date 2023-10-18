KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Annual Taste of Turkey Creek event, benefiting the Pat Summitt Foundation is an incredible culinary experience that combines the love for food with a meaningful cause.

October 25th from 6 tp 9 pm The event is held at Pinnacle Turkey Creek and tantalizes taste buds, raising funds and awareness to fight Alzheimer’s disease.

For more information and to purchase tickets, you can visit their website.

General Admission Tickets Include ($30):

-All you can eat from every restaurant vendor

-2 complimentary beverage tickets (Your choice of Beer or Wine)

-Unlimited soft drinks & water

-Entertainment provided

VIP Admission Tickets Include ($100):

-Early event access

-All you can eat from every restaurant vendor

-3 complimentary beverage tickets (Your choice of beer or wine)

-Guaranteed seating under the VIP section

-Unlimited soft drinks & water

-Entertainment provided

-Private VIP Bartender

*All proceeds to benefit The Pat Summitt Foundation dedicated to Alzheimer’s research