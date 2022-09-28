TURKEY CREEK, Tenn. (WATE) – The Pinnacle at Turkey Creek is bringing you Harvest Jam and a Taste of Turkey Creek. Two fun family friendly events that welcome the community to enjoy what the area has to offer.

The Pinnacle at Turkey Creek offers family-friendly fun all year round but this October they are hosting two events that you will not want to miss. First up will be the Harvest Jam which kicks off October 1st at 11am and runs until 2pm. This event will feature live music, a craft beer tasting area, and local food to give visitors a glimpse of life at Turkey Creek.

Up next is the Taste of Turkey Creek event running from 6pm until 9pm on October 8th. Sample cuisine from nearly two dozen local eateries, enjoy live music, and participate in a silent auction. All proceeds from this event go to benefit the Pat Summit Foundation.

For more information on Harvest Jam and Taste of Turkey Creek visit the Pinnacle at Turkey Creek website.