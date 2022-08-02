KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tonight (8/2/2022) kicks off Paint the town Purple week with Pints for a Purpose at Fanatic Brewing Company. Great beer while supporting the fight against Alzheimer’s Disease.

There is a lot going on this week as we celebrate “Paint the town Purple” a week long event that strives to raise awareness in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease. The week long festivities kick off this evening at 5:30 pm at Fanatic Brewing Co. with “Pints for a Purpose” which no only allows you to taste of the seasonal offerings at Fanatic Brewing but also a portion of the proceeds going to Alzheimer’s awareness and research into a cure.

For more information on the location visit the Fanatic Brewing Co website. For more information on “Paint the town Purple” visit the Alzheimer’s Association of East Tennessee’s website.