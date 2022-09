KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Sip on some good drinks to benefit a local organization.

Pints for Purpose was formed by a group of local leaders and professionals looking to make a difference in their community.

On Thursday, September 15 at Hi-Wire Brewing, come out and enjoy a drink or two to support Knox Pride.

Over the past year, Pints for Purpose has helped several organizations such as Habitat for Humanity, CareCuts, Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee, and more. In just one year, Pints for Purpose has raised over $25,000.

Look below for a look at upcoming events to get involved.

For more information and how to get involved, visit their Facebook page.