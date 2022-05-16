HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WATE) – ARRRe you ready for pirates, shenanigans, and a family-friendly event that will be as exciting as it is sea-worthy? Then get ready, because the pirates are set to invade Harriman, Tennessee.

With the British Navy set to invade the American city of New Orleans in 1814, the Americans turn to an unlikely hero – French Pirate Captain Jean Lafitte. Will Captain Lafitte keep his word and not allow the British to pass his blockade or will he turncoat, accepting a bribe from the king in exchange for allowing the British advance. You will need to head to 550 Fiske Road in Harriman, Tennessee on May 21st, 22nd, 28th-30th to find out.

For more information visit the Tennessee Pirate Fest website.