PETROS, Tenn. (WATE) – Compass will hold a gun show and auction at the historic Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary on October 9 and 10.

The proceeds from ‘Pistols at the Prison’ will benefit the Morgan County STEM Program and MoCo Mutts Animal Shelter. There will also be a live auction online for those who cannot make it out to Brushy Mountain.

If you are interested in attending the event, you can purchase tickets by clicking here.