KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – You now have the opportunity to immerse yourself in different forms of art at a new gallery in Knoxville.

Pivot Point Fine Arts Gallery opened in the historic Emory Place neighborhood earlier this month. The 130-year-old building, formerly a postal office in the early 1900’s, showcases over 200 pieces from artist on the local, national and international scale. Owners Don Stoner and Faith Ferguson said that while some of the works can be viewed on their website, it does not compare to viewing the artwork in person at the gallery.

Pivot Point is open from Wednesday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 15 Emory Place. For more on this new art gallery, you can head to the Pivot Point website for more information.