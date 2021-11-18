KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Health and fashion are combining for an upcoming event.

PJ Parkinson’s and Marc Nelson Denim are hosting a fundraising event that will benefit the Equity & Inclusion program. The event named “Da Man” will be held at Marc Nelson Denim on Tuesday, November 30th. The event is free and will include Scotch tastings and holiday shopping.

PJ Parkinson’s and Marc Nelson Denim recently got together to gift a young man battling Parkinson’s disease a full makeover. Their motto is “If you look good, you feel good.”

For more information about Parkinson’s or to offer support, email them at info@pjparkinsons.org or go here.