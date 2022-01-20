KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Save the date because on February 24th PJ Parkinson’s will celebrate the contributions of our dear friend Matt Hinkin.

The goal at PJ Parkinson’s is to provide support, resources, and advocacy to those living with Parkinson’s disease or caring for a loved one impacted by Parkinson’s within the East Tennessee community. Matt Hinkin’s dedication to this organization has been steadfast and to thank him PJ Parkinson’s is celebrating with a Matt Hinkin tribute party. Join an amazing group of people as they enjoy great food, live performances, and of course a tribute to Matt at The Press Room in Knoxville on February 24th starting at 5:30pm.

For more information or to preregister for tickets visit the PJ Parkinson’s website.