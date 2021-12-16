KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Not only does Parkinson’s disease affect a person’s physicals abilities, it can also affect his or her mental health.

Isabell Senft-Daniel, founder and executive director of PJ Parkinson’s Support, stopped in to share how important mental health is, specifically with anyone who has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

Since it is the holiday season, The Parkinson’s Support members brought the joy of music as an aid for mental health struggles.

They have gone to various Knoxville nursing homes Christmas caroling with not just the intention to entertain, but also brighten up their day as well.

Singing also has many benefits to anyone who has been struggling with Parkinson’s. Since their voices tend to become quieter and softer, singing is a great way to practice keeping a higher range of sound.

For more information of PJ Parkinson’s and how you can get involved, visit their website.