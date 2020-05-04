PJ Parkinson’s Support Group spreads joy with a rendition of a Bob Marley favorite

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Don’t worry, be happy!

That’s the message PJ Parksinson’s Support Group is spreading to members of its community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The support group has allowed people from all over the world with friends and family members with Parkinson’s Disease to join in on their virtual Zoom groups, reminding people of some of Bob Marley’s most famous words, “every little thing is going to be alright.”

The virtual support group has since partnered up with a director on Broadway to record Marley’s “Three Little Birds” and even share it in different languages.

If you or a loved one suffers from Parkinson’s disease, PJ Parkinson’s Support Group can help!