KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)–The holiday’s can be a hectic time of the year, so if you are in need of a cozy mountain getaway, we’ve got you covered! today .. How about an escape at Fireside Chatlets. You can find a selection of cabins and amenities at Fireside Chalets. Jessica Russell Becker tells us more about the holiday packages available and how you can book your retreat today!